Asking For Advice

A new survey found you'll ask for help or advice more than 6,000 times in your life. An average of twice a week, or 104 times a year.

The average adult has turned to 31 different people in their life for help. Just over a third say their MOM is the #1 person they've gone to for advice, and 13% said their dad.

Half of us have also turned to Google for advice, and 43% have watched a YouTube video. Here are ten topics and the person we're most likely to look to for an assist...

1. Relationship advice . . . our friends.

2. Financial advice . . . Dad.

3. Career advice . . . our partner or spouse.

4. Cooking advice . . . Mom.

5. Car advice . . . Dad.

6. Tech help . . . our partner or spouse.

7. Parenting advice . . . Mom.

8. Help buying a home or moving into a new place . . . Dad.

9. Advice when someone's sick . . . Mom.

10. Fashion advice . . . our friends.

