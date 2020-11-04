Asking For Advice

You'll ask for help or advice more than 6,000 TIMES in your life.

November 4, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
A new survey found you'll ask for help or advice more than 6,000 times in your life.  An average of twice a week, or 104 times a year.

The average adult has turned to 31 different people in their life for help.  Just over a third say their MOM is the #1 person they've gone to for advice, and 13% said their dad.

Half of us have also turned to Google for advice, and 43% have watched a YouTube video.  Here are ten topics and the person we're most likely to look to for an assist...

1.  Relationship advice . . . our friends.

2.  Financial advice . . . Dad.

3.  Career advice . . . our partner or spouse.

4.  Cooking advice . . . Mom.

5.  Car advice . . . Dad.

6.  Tech help . . . our partner or spouse.

7.  Parenting advice . . . Mom.

8.  Help buying a home or moving into a new place . . . Dad.

9.  Advice when someone's sick . . . Mom.

10.  Fashion advice . . . our friends. 

