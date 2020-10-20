Having a hit song can actually be a CURSE for an artist especially if they don't like it. Loudwire has a list of 15 artists who hated their own hit songs. Here are 10 of them...

1. "Smells Like Teen Spirit", Nirvana. The more popular it got, the more Kurt Cobain hated it. He once said, quote, "I can barely get through [it]. I literally want to throw my guitar down and walk away."

2. "Sweet Child O' Mine", Guns N' Roses. Slash hated it for years, but he came to appreciate it because it always got such a huge reaction from the fans.

3. "Stairway to Heaven", Led Zeppelin. Over time, Robert Plant came to hate the lyrics. He said, quote, "I'd break out in hives if I had to sing that song in every show."

4. "Pinball Wizard", The Who. Pete Townshend once called it, quote, "The most clumsy piece of writing I've ever done."

5. "Fight for Your Right to Party", The Beastie Boys. The "jockish" vibe of the song was the exact opposite of what the band wanted to project.

6. "My Immortal", Evanescence. Amy Lee says she "seriously considered" not even putting it on the band's breakthrough album.

7. "Creep", Radiohead. Despite it being their biggest hit, the band doesn't always play it live. A fan once called for it during a gig in Montreal, and Thom Yorke replied, quote, "[Eff] off, we're tired of it."

8. "Cherry Pie", Warrant. In the words of the late Jani Lane, quote, "I could shoot myself in the head for writing that song."

9. "All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You", Heart. Ann Wilson says they were pressured to do the song, and it represented a low point in their career.

10. "Shiny Happy People", R.E.M. Michael Stipe called it, quote, "a fruity pop song written for children." The band even refused to put it on their 2003 greatest hits album.

