Listen: The Wake up Talks With Comedian And Author Andy Lee About His Children's Book 'Do Not Open This Book'
Tim Convy's "friend from Australia" Andy Lee's bestselling children's book finally is coming to the U.S.
October 8, 2020
Andy Lee is an Australian comedian, musician and children's author. He is known for working alongside Hamish Blake as part of the comedy duo Hamish & Andy on Austrailan radio. Tim Convy and Andy go way back, so since Andy's children's book "Do Not Open This Book" is finally hitting U.S. bookstores, Andy joined The Wake Up to talk about that... And Tim's recent visit to Australia.
Click Here to find out more about or order "Do Not Open This Book".