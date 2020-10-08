Actors Who Appear Shirtless The Most On Screen

Which Actors Appear Shirtless the Most?

A vaccine for COVID can apparently wait. What I really want our brightest minds doing right now is figuring out which actors are most likely to be SHIRTLESS in their movies.

Luckily, someone did that for us. And the winner is ZAC EFRON, who's been topless in 50% of his films.

Here's the Top 10...

1. Zac Efron, 50%

2. Jason Momoa, 38.5%

3. (tie) Hayden Christensen and Henry Cavill, 29.4%

5. Leonardo DiCaprio, 26.9%

6. Michael Fassbender, 26.7%

7. Charlie Hunnam, 26.3%

8. Andy Samberg, 25%

9. Matthew McConaughey, 24.5%

10. Chris Hemsworth, 23.1%

