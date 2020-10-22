Actors And Actresses Who Spend The Most Screen Time Nude

Someone at a website called BingoSites.net actually got paid to comb through the films of our favorite actors and actresses, and count up how much time they spent NAKED.

The Top 10 Men are:

1. Ewan McGregor, 1,103 seconds. (About 18 minutes.)

2. Antonio Banderas, 1055 seconds.

3. Mark Ruffalo, 811 seconds.

4. Sylvester Stallone, 735 seconds.

5. Colin Farrell, 728 seconds.

6. Matthew McConaughey, 725 seconds.

7. Zac Efron, 723 seconds.

8. Christian Bale, 703 seconds.

9. Leonardo DiCaprio, 663 seconds.

10. Daniel Craig, 643 seconds.

The Top 10 Women are:

1. Eva Green, 1,730 seconds. (About 29 minutes.)

2. Helen Mirren, 1,496 seconds.

3. Angelina Jolie, 1,459 seconds.

4. Juno Temple, 1,391 seconds.

5. Nicole Kidman, 1,284 seconds.

6. Penelope Cruz, 1,171 seconds.

7. Charlize Theron, 1004 seconds.

8. Rosanna Arquette, 975 seconds.

9. Helen Hunt, 886 seconds.

10. Alicia Vikander, 866 seconds.

