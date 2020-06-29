Activities With The Highest Lightning Risk
Be careful about LIGHTNING if you'll be outside more this summer.
Here are the outdoor activities with the highest risk of getting struck by lightning...
1. Fishing. 10% of all the deadly lightning strikes were people fishing.
2. Being at the beach, 6%.
3. Camping, 5%.
4. Farming or ranching, 5%.
5. Riding a bike, motorcycle, or ATV, 5%.
6. Being out on a boat, 4%.
7. Social gatherings outdoors, 4%.
8. Walking to or from your home, 4%.
9. Working on a roof, 4%.
10. Other types of construction, 3%.
Soccer and yardwork just missed the top ten.
