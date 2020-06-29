Activities With The Highest Lightning Risk

Be careful about LIGHTNING if you'll be outside more this summer.

June 29, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
lightning

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Here are the outdoor activities with the highest risk of getting struck by lightning...

1.  Fishing.  10% of all the deadly lightning strikes were people fishing.

2.  Being at the beach, 6%.

3.  Camping, 5%.

4.  Farming or ranching, 5%.

5.  Riding a bike, motorcycle, or ATV, 5%.

6.  Being out on a boat, 4%.

7.  Social gatherings outdoors, 4%.

8.  Walking to or from your home, 4%.

9.  Working on a roof, 4%.

10.  Other types of construction, 3%. 

Soccer and yardwork just missed the top ten. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
activities
highest
lightning
risk
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim
Wake Up