Activities With The Highest Lightning Risk

Here are the outdoor activities with the highest risk of getting struck by lightning...

1. Fishing. 10% of all the deadly lightning strikes were people fishing.

2. Being at the beach, 6%.

3. Camping, 5%.

4. Farming or ranching, 5%.

5. Riding a bike, motorcycle, or ATV, 5%.

6. Being out on a boat, 4%.

7. Social gatherings outdoors, 4%.

8. Walking to or from your home, 4%.

9. Working on a roof, 4%.

10. Other types of construction, 3%.

Soccer and yardwork just missed the top ten.

