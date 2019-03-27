Ted Drewes Hosting Coloring Contest for their 90th Celebration

Ted Drewes is searching for a young St. Louis artists! What's better than coloring and custard?!

The iconic custard company posted on Facebook, "Calling all young artists! Help us celebrate our 90th year by coloring a picture for Ted in our 2019 coloring contest!"

There will be one grand prize and prizes for each age group (0-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10). Art must be turned in NO LATER than Sunday, April 21st at our Chippewa location (only one per child).

Winners will be announced Ted Drewes, 90-year celebration on Thursday, April 25th. You can pick up your coloring page from our Chippewa store or click a link below to print one off from home.

Download color pages below:

Color Page #1

Color Page #2