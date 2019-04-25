Ted Drewes is Having its 90th Birthday Party Today!

ST. LOUIS (y98) — It’s going to be a busy day at Ted Drewes, as the frozen custard stands hosts its 90th birthday party Thursday.

A celebration at the Chippewa location is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Johnny Rabbitt will be the master of ceremonies with appearances by Ted and Dotty Drewe, Charlie Brennan, Cardinals announcer John Rooney with Fredbird arriving at 3:30 p.m.

