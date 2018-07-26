Taylor Swift's Cats Have Their Own Line of Merchandise
By: Dana McKay
Taylor Swift's cats are almost as famous as she is at this point, and now they're cashing in with their own line of merchandise.
Taylor recently trademarked the name "Meredith and Olivia Swift" for all kinds of consumer goods and the first items went on sale in her official online store last week.
Fans can purchase Meredith and Olivia Swift t-shirts, makeup pouches, pen sets, pins, stickers, and even earrings.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor may also have plans to make pillows and cushions, handbags, and even a Meredith and Olivia Swift live show.
For now though, here are some of the items that are currently available.
And all at once this is the merch we have been waiting for.... ------— Taylor Swift Merch (@TSOfficialMerch) July 20, 2018
Shop Meredith & Olivia Swift merch here -- https://t.co/VazqKwkTsS pic.twitter.com/9igmH0BAA4
New Olivia and Meredith t-shirts available now at https://t.co/yBJrJxnj9G pic.twitter.com/G0VpM3YH0h— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) June 22, 2018
It’s DeliCATe. --— Taylor Swift Merch (@TSOfficialMerch) July 25, 2018
Shop the Meredith & Olivia Swift line now: https://t.co/VazqKwkTsS pic.twitter.com/QuEZ1WewJD
Cute, right? Fans are loving it!
-------------------------- I AM IN L--VE WITH MEREDITH and OLIVIA’S NEW LINE RIGHT MEOW❣️-- pic.twitter.com/3iyn1F2pFI— crazy4taymeranddibbles13 (@crazy4Tay) July 25, 2018
We LOVE Meredith & Olivia!— Rebecca *rep tour STL* (@beckbeckboo) July 25, 2018
Can't wait to order more cat merch! --#repTourStLouis pic.twitter.com/gcpjb01gGs