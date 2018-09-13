Taylor Swift Is Hiring in St. Louis!

Taylor Swift is coming to St. Louis on Tuesday and you could literally help set the stage for a fun night.



200 employees are needed to work as stagehands leading up to the concert. The types of roles available range from operating cameras to helping set up lighting equipment to electrical work.



No matter what you do, it pays $22.50 per hour and, if you're hired, you'd be expected to work at least four hours per day leading up to the concert. The jobs do require long periods of standing and could involve heavy lifting.



If you want to help set up Taylor Swift's stage, bring your social security card and a valid ID to: SLATE office, 1520 Market Street, 3rd Floor, Room 3050, St. Louis, MO 63103. You can also call 314-589-8000 or go to STLWorks.com for more information.