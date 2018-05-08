Taylor Swift Helped These Opening Acts Become Superstars

In just a few short hours, Taylor Swift will take the stage for the first show of her reputation tour with opening act Camila Cabello.

Over the years many artists have opened for the "Delicate" singer and go on to sell out stadiums of their own.

E! News calls it the "Taylor Swift Effect" but whatever it is there seems to be no denying that opening for T. Swift might just skyrocket you to the top.

High up on this list is Ed Sheeran, who opened for Swift on her 2013 Red tour after collaborating on the song "Everything Has Changed."

Opening for Swift helped Ed gain popularity far outside of just the U.K. According to E! News, "Since touring with Swift, Sheeran's career has skyrocketed. In addition to his songs reaching the top of the charts around the world, Sheeran has also won four Grammys and is now headlining his own tours."

Next on that list of artists to hit superstar status after touring with Swift? Shawn Mendes. Who just announced his 2019 tour TODAY!

E! News states, "Swift has been touring and performing for over 10 years, so her seasoned knowledge helps artists who are earlier on in their careers to calm their nerves. Since going on tour with Swift, Mendes' star has continued to rise. His fans went crazy for his latest song "In My Blood," which reached the top spot on the iTunes charts."

Sounds like Camila is in good hands!

Read more..