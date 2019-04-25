The wait is over: Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie pair up in new single 'Me!'

(KYKY) — The wait is over; Taylor Swift has announced her secret, and it's pretty great.

WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song “ME!” featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out tonight at midnight eastern. In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube --Click the link in my bio and I’ll meet you there a little later!! --