Here are the top 8 WORST Easter candies
April 18, 2019
On Twitter Tuesday, Taste of Country asked followers to name their least favorite type of Easter candy.
Worst #Easter candy??— Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) April 18, 2019
The most popular response — and it wasn't even close — was Peeps, but here are the eight worst:
- Peeps
- Jelly beans
- White chocolate bunnies
- Cadbury cream eggs
- Now and Laters
- Hollow chocolate bunny
- Peppermint gum
- Candy corn
© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.