Target recalls wooden toys for choking hazard

(KYKY) — Attention parents: Target is recalling around 500,000 wooden toy vehicles they believe could cause choking.

The toys in question were sold in 8-packs and include the Bullseye Playground vehicles. The vehicles in the package are a caboose, Santa in a sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, police car, fire truck, digger, and a taxi.

The toys involved in the recall were sold in-store and online between October and November of last year for $1 each.

If you think you have any of the toys in question, you can return them to Target for a refund.

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.