Take Training Classes with 'American Ninja Warrior' Stars This Weekend

Kids from around St. Louis have the chance to train with nine competitors from the hit television show American Ninja Warriors this weekend at the brand-new Ultimate Ninjas this weekend.

Star competitors from AMN will be at Ultimate Ninjas St. Louis Pro Camp in Chesterfield on December 1 and 2 (9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday).

The Ultimate Ninjas Pro Camp participants will receive 2.5 hours of training with some of the best ninjas in the world, watch ninjas take on the obstacles, get autographs and ask questions about the show. Limited spots are still available.

Star ninjas who are confirmed to be there for coaching are Grant McCartney (Island Ninja), Jake Murray, Jesse "Flex" Labreck, Kirsti Pratt (The Machine), Michael Torres, Chris DiGangi, Brian Redard (Ultimate Beastmaster), Mike Silenzi (The Stallion) and Ethan Swanson (The Daredevil).

Check out the Facebook group and sign up for a spot, here.