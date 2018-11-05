Taco Bell Throws Surprise Birthday Party for 106-Year-Old Regular

If you're 98 years old and hoping to see 106, here's a pro tip: Start eating tons of Taco Bell.

That's exactly what Myrtis Jewel Painter of Phoenix has been doing for the past eight years, and on Sunday, her friendly neighborhood Taco Bell threw its oldest regular a surprise 106th birthday party. "What's it like to be 106?" she told WPXI-TV. "I don't walk as good."

106-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Phoenix Taco Bell https://t.co/aIaLIA09yn pic.twitter.com/IqiHpnhJSn — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) November 5, 2018

That may be so, but at least her enchilada-heavy diet means there's no way she's suffering from constipation as she shuffles around the Arizona desert on her walker.

