Sterling K. Brown Knows How This Is Us Ends for Randall

Sterling K. Brown says he knows where his This Is Us character Randall Pearson will end up when the series eventually ends. "I have heard an outline for [my character>," Brown told Entertainment Tonight at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation on Monday. "I like it. I'm pleased. [But> I'm always pleased, so nothing is new."

The actor also teased the aftermath of season two’s dramatic finale, which ended with a flash forward that showed an older Randall talking to his adult daughter Tess about a mysterious “her” they weren't looking forward to visiting. "I know who I'm talking about [in that scene>," Brown admitted.

This Is Us’ third season premieres this fall on NBC.

