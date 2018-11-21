St. Louis Thanksgiving Day Parade Details

If you plan on attending this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade downtown below are the details!

Celebrating its 34th year, the 2018 Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade will step off at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 22 from 20th Street and Market Street and proceed east towards Broadway in Downtown St. Louis.

The parade will be broadcast live on KMOV-TV Channel 4.

American Missouri committee expects over 130 parade units, including musical floats and displays, giant helium balloon figures, animal units, restored antique cars and firetrucks, and marching bands from around the St. Louis region. As always, Santa Claus will be present to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas at the end of the parade.

Here is the official parade route:

