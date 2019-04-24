St. Louis among Top 10 cities with most mosquitoes

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — As the temperature rises, so does the number of our bug bites.

However, it’s not just because you’ve “got sweet blood.” In fact, St. Louis ranks ninth in the country for its high concentration of mosquitoes.

According to a study conducted by Mosquito Squad with data from sister company Thermacell, the top 10 cities for mosquito concentrations are:

Boston New York Washington, D.C. Chicago Twin Cities, Minn. Richmond, Va. Philadelphia St. Joseph, Mich. St. Louis Charlotte, N.C.

Fortunately, Missouri and Illinois were bypassed when it comes to states with the most ticks, which was also evaluated among the data.

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.