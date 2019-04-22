St. Louis Fire Department

Scott Olson/Getty Images

'Live Rescue' on A&E will feature the St. Louis Fire Department in tonight's episode

Tune into A&E tonight at 8 p.m.!

April 22, 2019
Categories: 
Headlines

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — The St. Louis Fire Department will be featured on the next episode of "Live Rescue" on A&E, tonight, Monday, April 22. 

The STLFD announced its appearance on the upcoming episode around 2 p.m. Monday across various social media platforms.

Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, the show follows paramedics, EMTs and firefighters from several cities across the nation to get an inside look at their rescue missions. 

"Live Rescue" airs at 8 p.m. CDT on A&E. 

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.  

Tags: 
St. Louis Fire Department
St. Louis
Television
Live Rescue