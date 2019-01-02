St. Louis Blues Will Host 2020 NHL All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - The St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. The official announcement came during the 2019 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins.

The 2020 All-Star Game will be the third time St. Louis hosts the game, joining the 1970 and 1988 games at the Old Arena.

The All-Star Game has changed quite a bit since the Blues last hosted.

Instead of a full-length, 5-on-5 game between two teams, the NHL now has a 3-v-3 tournament, with each of the four divisions getting its own team. The two Eastern Conference divisions play a 20-minute game, followed by a 20-minute game between the Western Conference divisions. The winners of those two games meet in a championship game with the winning team splitting a $1 million prize.

Enterprise Center still has one phase remaining of a three-phase, $150 million renovation plan. Upgrades have already included a new video board, new lighting, a new sheet of ice, new all-exclusive theatre box seating section, and every seat at Scottrade Center will be replaced.

Click here to read more!