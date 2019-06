ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — After hoisting the mighty Stanley Cup above his head Wednesday night in Boston, St. Louis Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko snapped a photo of his newborn baby sitting inside of it.

❤️-- A post shared by Vladimir Tarasenko (@vt9191) on Jun 13, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Baby Tarasenko was born June 7, less than a week before his dad became a Stanley Cup Champion. The family has not yet announced the baby's name.

