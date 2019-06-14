BLUES PARADE GUIDE: What you can and can't bring with you

ST. LOUIS (Y98) — The St. Louis Blues Championship Parade and Rally will take place at noon Saturday, June 15.

It'll start at 18th and Market streets travel east, ending at Broadway and Market Street. The public is encouraged to line up along the parade route on Market Street. All events are free and open to the public, as this is not a ticketed event.

A rally at Gateway Arch National Park will follow featuring the Blues players, alumni, team leadership and other special guests on a main stage under the monument.

At the Arch grounds, visitors can enter the park grounds via three security access points: two are in Luther Ely Smith Square (located on 4th Street between Market and Chestnut streets) and one is in the north grounds of the park.

The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse will be open for visitors during regularly scheduled hours during the parade and recognition ceremony. All Tram Ride to the Top ticket holders are advised to arrive at the Arch grounds at least 60 minutes ahead of their scheduled tram time to go through two security checkpoints.

Permitted and Prohibited Items

Cash-only concession stands on the Gateway Arch park grounds will sell soda, water and beer. Outside food and alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Soft-sided coolers with sealed, non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the park grounds (no glass).



Visitors are also not allowed to bring the following items into the park grounds:

alcoholic beverages

glass, metal or unsealed containers over 1 liter

non-soft-sided coolers; outside food

large containers

weapons of any kind

knives

explosives

illegal substances of any kind

drones

pets

bicycles, skateboards, scooters, or personalized motor vehicles of any kind

fireworks

professional recording and/or photography equipment (Gateway Arch National Park defines professional lens cameras as a digital SLR with a detachable lens)

selfie sticks

Visitors can bring the following items into the park, however all items are subject to inspection:

blankets

umbrellas (small, handheld style)

baby strollers and wagons

baby diaper bags

soft-sided coolers

regular-sized bags

factory sealed, non-alcoholic beverages

empty plastic water bottle

binoculars

pocket-sized/still camera equipment

and service animals into the park grounds

Parking and Transportation

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, several ramps in downtown St. Louis will close this weekend as part of the Stanley Cup celebrations.

The ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to Walnut Street, and the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to eastbound I-44 and Walnut Street will close at 11 a.m. Friday to prepare for this weekend’s activities at the Arch.

The ramps are expected to reopen by 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16. MoDOT advises parade-goers to use public transportation. MetroLink expects large crowds for Saturday and is adding extra trains into service, as well as increased security.

To avoid long lines and delays, MetroLink recommends purchasing tickets for the train beforehand using the Metro Mobile app. The app will allow users to purchase a "Stanley Cup Parade Pass," which is valid for a round-trip service on MetroLink.

Blues fans can park at any one of 21 free Park-Ride lots at MetroLink stations in Missouri and Illinois, and take advantage of more than 10,000 free parking spaces in the bi-state area. Large number of parking spaces can be found at the following transit locations:

Brentwood I-64 Transit Center (914 spaces)

North Hanley Transit Center (1,731 spaces)

Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center (800 spaces)

Emerson Park Transit Center (815 spaces)

Fairview Heights Transit Center (853 spaces)

Ideal stops for MetroLink are the Busch Stadium, 8th & Pine and Laclede’s Landing stations.

Ubers and Lyfts should drop off at 14th & Olive streets or 20th & Market streets for access to the parade, or 8th & Clark streets for access to the civic celebration at the Arch. Lyft is offering 50%-off Lyft rides (up to $5) to and from MetroLink stations and Metro Transit Centers using code WEGOTTHECUP. The promotion is available for the first 500 users to activate the coupon and will be available between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th.

Arriving early is advised to find parking downtown if vistitors take their own transportation.

Weather

The Blues say events will take place rain or shine. The National Weather Service predicts thunderstorms before noon, a reprieve during the afternoon — while the parade is happening — and more storms in the evening.

Stormy weather returns, but the weekend won't be a total washout! pic.twitter.com/1L60BApfBW — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 14, 2019

Broadcasting

KMOX will air live coverage from the parade starting at 11 a.m. with Tom Ackerman. The parade is expected to last about three hours and will also be televised live on KTVI (Channel 2) and Fox Sports Midwest. A live stream will also take place on Fox Sports Go.

