Blues want to hire someone to be their 'eyes and ears' at games this season

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - The St. Louis Blues are looking to hire some to be their "eyes and hears" during every game next season.

They just posted a job opening online for a "Live Social Contributor" (LSC) who can "capture the essence and fun of the arena for those who may not be there while also encouraging fan engagement."

Basically you would be working during all Blues games either at the Enterprise Center or viewing parties to tell stories about what's happening on and off the ice during games. The Blues say they want to capture more "behind-the-scenes content, memorable hockey moments, human interest stories, and anything that brings the excitement of a game to life."

The LSC will take video and photos either with their phone or a DSLR camera and send content back to the Blues and NHL's digital content teams. But you'll have to stay somewhat unbiased because you may also be gathering content for the opposing team.

Interested in working for your hometown Blues? Apply here!

