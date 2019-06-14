The Stanley Cup Champion Blues Partied Hard at OB Clark's All Day

The Cup arrived at the bar less than 24-hours after the Blues won it on Wednesday night in Boston and hundreds of fans were there to see it

(Y98) - Day 1 of the Stanley Cup Championship celebration in St. Louis was appropriately held at OB. Clark's, the Brentwood bar known to be a favorite of current and former St. Louis Blues players. That's where the #StanleyCup and many Blues players and coaches were for most of the day Thursday, after the team just landed in St. Louis at 4 a.m. that morning. 

The celebrating went into the evening and the team just shared a video on Twitter of what it was like. A few of the things you'll see in the video: 

- One player's grandma got to hold the Cup
- A lot of beer was showered onto the crowd – and drank by the players
- Blues legend Bobby Plager got his chance to hoist it.
- Alex Steen took it into the crowd with the people

The bar wasn't open to the general public, but hundreds fans were there to see the current Blues player and more Blues alumni who were there.

Here's more of how it looked via social media: 

