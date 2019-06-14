The Stanley Cup Champion Blues Partied Hard at OB Clark's All Day

(Y98) - Day 1 of the Stanley Cup Championship celebration in St. Louis was appropriately held at OB. Clark's, the Brentwood bar known to be a favorite of current and former St. Louis Blues players. That's where the #StanleyCup and many Blues players and coaches were for most of the day Thursday, after the team just landed in St. Louis at 4 a.m. that morning.

The celebrating went into the evening and the team just shared a video on Twitter of what it was like. A few of the things you'll see in the video:

- One player's grandma got to hold the Cup

- A lot of beer was showered onto the crowd – and drank by the players

- Blues legend Bobby Plager got his chance to hoist it.

- Alex Steen took it into the crowd with the people

If you think the scene at OB Clark's was lit, wait 'til you see our parade. #stlblues #StanleyCup #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/b6J5s9IENY — St. Louis Blues -- (@StLouisBlues) June 14, 2019

The bar wasn't open to the general public, but hundreds fans were there to see the current Blues player and more Blues alumni who were there.

Here's more of how it looked via social media:

Fun scene outside of OB Clark’s, players mixing with crowd at times, Stanley Cup being hoisted up by @StLouisBlues on balcony, Gloria, Country Roads blairing over speakers. Full coverage @stltoday pic.twitter.com/h9Wh4v2ljM — David Carson (@PDPJ) June 14, 2019

The scene at OB Clark’s right now. Bob Plager and Ryan O’Reilly take turns lifting the Cup. The team has been here all afternoon. One of many stops for you, @StanleyCup. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/EIypBPrKj5 — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) June 13, 2019

Meanwhile at OB Clark’s: pic.twitter.com/qwkecv5ko7 — We Won The Cup (@StLouisGameTime) June 13, 2019

I’m not gonna flex too hard but as I started a random snapchat video out of the blue my favorite player of all time ironically came out the front door of OB Clark’s with the Stanley Cup. @Bozie42 @MollyBozak thank you for making my day pic.twitter.com/B5ZxdbvbAj — Tori Cichelero (@TCichelero) June 14, 2019

Are you guys coming to the STL? If so you need to go to OB Clark’s. Blues were there today with the cup. @thejacksnyb pic.twitter.com/64JkwbyFvu — Bab_STL (@bab_stl) June 14, 2019

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved