WATCH: Brett Hull Danced With a Chinchilla After Blues Won Game 4

(Y98) - This is uncharted territory for the St. Louis Blues, so we don't really know what to expect from the team, the fans and the alumni. Hall of Fame forward Brett Hull surprised us all with his celebration after the Blues won Game 4 on Monday night.

RELATED: Blues Fans Jon Hamm, Wayne Gretsky, Laila Anderson and The Guys From Jacks NYB Were All Together Last Night

He was out with the fans to cheer on the team in the final minutes of the 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. And one Blues fan, who has become famous for dancing with his pet chinchilla after every Blues playoff win, was near Hull as the final horn sounded. Usually Ben "Young Pageviews" Friedman dances from his home, but somehow he snuck his pet into Enterprise Center last night.

Hull wanted a turn with "Boris."

BRETT HULL AND BORIS... TWO ST LOUIS LEGENDS pic.twitter.com/tBa2qB4oKK — YP-- (@YoungPageviews) June 4, 2019

The Blues will go to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday night with the best-of-seven series tied at 2-2. Last night's win guarantees the series will come back to St. Louis for Game 6, which means we'll get to celebrate our Blues at home one more time!

Hopefully we see them lift the Stanley Cup!

