The Blues invite you to see them battle the Bruins at Game 1, 2 watch parties
The Enterprise Center will host watch parties for every away game of the Stanley Cup Final.
May 24, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Want to see the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final, but can't afford a ticket to a home game?
The Blues are inviting fans to watch every away game of the Final at Enterprise Center.
Admission is $10 for general public or $5 for St. Louis Blues season ticket holders.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation. Tickets can only be purchased online.
