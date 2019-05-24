The Blues invite you to see them battle the Bruins at Game 1, 2 watch parties

St. Louis Blues Louie

May 24, 2019
Sports

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Want to see the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final, but can't afford a ticket to a home game? 

The Blues are inviting fans to watch every away game of the Final at Enterprise Center. 

Admission is $10 for general public or $5 for St. Louis Blues season ticket holders. 

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation. Tickets can only be purchased online.

St. Louis Blues
Stanley Cup Final
Enterprise Center