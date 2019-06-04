LOOK: Newborn Blues fans gets first photos taken inside the Stanley Cup

(Y98) - It was a big night for all of St. Louis and Blues nation last night, but it was even better for one family who welcomed a new daughter and Blues fan into the world.

Beth Vancil gave birth to her daughter, after the Blues won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. She was watching the game in the hospital, surrounded by family and friends. And the real Stanley Cup was there at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis too!

Beth Vancil and Clark Vancil are the parents of Ann Marie Vancil, who was born at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 8 lbs 12 oz.

In a post on Instagram last night, she said she was "singing Gloria in between contractions."

On Tuesday morning, photos of her daughter were shared by the NHL on NBC, who claim she is the "youngest baby ever in the #StanleyCup ... just 20 minutes old!"

BREAKING: The record for the youngest baby ever in the #StanleyCup has just been set at @MercySaintLouis, just 20 minutes old! pic.twitter.com/1EOzgw9iNl — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 4, 2019

Beth posted on Facebook Tuesday morning, saying she's still looking for a name. Maybe "Gloria or "Stan-Leah."

