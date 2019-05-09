LIST: What's the spookiest thing that's ever happened to you in a hotel?
May 9, 2019
(KYKY) — They say some hotels are haunted, which sounds like a load of bull. But BuzzFeed's readers won't need a whole lot of convincing after sharing the spookiest things that have ever happened to them at hotels, several of which are listed below:
- Lights going on and off while I was alone in the room.
- A couple of peeping Toms.
- There was a bloody hand mark on my door.
- A red-headed ghost named Rebecca rattling the saloon doors at a lodge in New Mexico.
- A man staring back at me through the peep hole in my door.
- A mystery dump showing up in the toilet as I slept.
- Someone knocking on my door in the middle of the night--not the door to the room, but the bathroom door.
- Staying at The Stanley Hotel, which was used in the shining, I joked about the creepy, old lady from the bathtub scene. Woke up in the morning and the bathroom was soaked, even though neither I nor my friend had bathed.
- Boot print on the ceiling.
- Porn DVD under the mattress.
