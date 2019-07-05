WATCH: Firefighters Dodge Rockets Shooting From Burning Container of Fireworks

(Y98) - This year, one of the country's biggest, most colorful 4th of July fireworks displays didn't even draw a large crowd. Then again, no one was expecting it to happen.

A fire at Davey Jones' Fireworks and the House of Fireworks -- adjoining stores in Fort Mill, South Carolina -- kept firefighters on their toes Thursday morning as they had to dodge exploding shells and speeding rockets while extinguishing the blaze. Instead of a dark gray or black plume of smoke that's normally associated with structure fires, the early morning blaze filled the sky with dazzling showers of colors, video reveals.

Firefighters are battling a fire at Davy Jones Fireworks store on the section of Carowinds Blvd. near the store is closed. You can turn North towards Carowinds Park off Ext 90 but not south. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS pic.twitter.com/knAxLxMM63 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019

NOTICE: To clarify this is not the actual store the fire was in containers outside the store. Carowinds Blvd from Hwy 51 to the I-77 Exit ramp is closed to traffic.

Please find an alternate route. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS#4thofjuly #IndepenceDay pic.twitter.com/hXo47RryBd — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019

As big a spectacle as it was, the fire never even made it inside the stores. The Fort Mill Fire Department reports the blaze was contained to an outside storage container filled with fireworks. They were able to get it under control within 45 minutes, a rep says.

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved