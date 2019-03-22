Six Flags Opens This Weekend!

March 22, 2019
Categories: 
Features

The Coaster Capital of Missouri will officially open this weekend!  

Six Flags St. Louis will open their gates Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. and are helping a few furry friends along the way! 

National Puppy Day is on March 23, and Six Flags is teaming up with Stray Rescue to help find homes for puppies and adult dogs alike. All guests who wear any superhero attire (no masks allowed) to the park on March 23 & 24 will receive a special $29.99 ticket, and for each of the specially priced tickets purchased at the main gate, Six Flags will then donate $1.00 to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

For more details click here! 

Tags: 
Six Flags
Stray Rescue
National Puppy Day