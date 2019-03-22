Six Flags Opens This Weekend!

The Coaster Capital of Missouri will officially open this weekend!

Six Flags St. Louis will open their gates Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. and are helping a few furry friends along the way!

National Puppy Day is on March 23, and Six Flags is teaming up with Stray Rescue to help find homes for puppies and adult dogs alike. All guests who wear any superhero attire (no masks allowed) to the park on March 23 & 24 will receive a special $29.99 ticket, and for each of the specially priced tickets purchased at the main gate, Six Flags will then donate $1.00 to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

We usually don't let 3 ride together, but when they're this cute we make some exceptions...

Head to our Opening Weekend page to see what's going on with all the puppies roaming around Six Flags: https://t.co/rJb41T0NZn — Six Flags St. Louis (@SFStLouis) March 5, 2019

