Should You Give Your Teenager A Credit Card?

Credit cards for a teenager? Some financial experts say its a good idea to give them one.

The New York Times did an extensive article where some financiers feel that teenagers with credit cards can learn important lessons about money.

With a proper limit set, a credit card could teach teens financial literacy within a "controlled environment."

17% of adults in a survey said their children between the ages of 8 to 17 already have a credit card.

Here's what to remember: As a parent, you'll have to co-sign on the card if they are under 18-years-old and you are financially on the hook for what they don't pay.

