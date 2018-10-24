See Pink's Daughter Record Song for The Greatest Showman Tribute Album
October 24, 2018
As if we weren't excited enough about The Greatest Showman Tribute, they shared P!nk and her daughter singing together!!!
P!nk is taking on her rendition of “A Million Dreams (Reprise)” with her 7-year-old daughter Willow! in
Check out a behind the scences clip during their recording session for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined.
The Greatest Showman: Reimagined — also featuring the vocals of Kelly Clarkson, Panic! at the Disco, Zac Brown Band and more — will be available Nov. 16.