WATCH: Sam Smith comes out as non-binary

Sam Smith came out as non-binary during a recent conversation with activist Jameela Jamil on her IGTV series “I Weigh.”

The openly gay British musician joined Jamil to discuss body image and self-acceptance. In a personal interview, Smith disclosed they received liposuction on his chest at age 12, stopped wearing boy’s clothing at 16 and has dealt with body dysmorphia for years.

"Maybe I'm not a man, maybe I'm not a woman, maybe I'm just me," they said. "And that's okay."

Watch the full interview here: