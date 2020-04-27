Ariana Grande, Kenny Chesney, Beastie Boys To Hold Live Stream Concerts This Week
April 27, 2020
Just because we’re keeping our distance doesn’t mean the music has to stop. Artists worldwide are performing, releasing content and staying connected to fans from home.
Below are some of the top things to tune-in to this week on Live From Home - Live Nation’s all-new virtual music hub where fans can discover the best live streams, artist content, new music and more from around the globe, all in one place. Available in over 30 countries, fans can stay connected to their favorite artists and search through hundreds of performances and other videos now at livenation.com/livefromhome.
Be sure to check back each day for the most up to date listings. Please note, Live From Home is a content discovery platform, pulling in the best artist, brand and other partner content, as well as original content from Live Nation. #TogetherApart #LoveOfLive
THIS WEEK:
- April 27 | 9am PT/12pm ET: Beastie Boys SiriusXM Town Hall Hosted by LL Cool J (SiriusXM)
- April 27 | 12 pm PT/3pm ET: Cold War Kids (Instagram)
- April 27 | 2pm PT/5pm ET: At Home with Michael & Luisana: Michael Buble and his wife Luisana livestream cooking tips today (Facebook)
- April 27 | 2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET: Christine and the Queens (Facebook)
- April 27 | 5pm PT/8pm ET: Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean are the special guests for SubCulture's livestream concert. The event benefits the SubCulture Relief Fund, which is helping the New York performance space's staff and musicians.
- April 27-30 | 3pm PT/6pm ET: The biggest names in drag have come together for Digital Drag Fest. The dates kicked off in March and have been extended until April 30th. Each 30-minute show will be a once in a lifetime live experience, which will never be recorded or re-released. Singing, cooking, comedy, lip syncing and drama are just some of the elements that will be showcased in this festival. (Website)
- April 29 | 9am PT/12pm ET: James Bay (Instagram)
- April 29 | 4pm PT/7pm ET: Oculus + Supersphere Presents Offset and Friends: Offset will team up with fellow hip-hop artists Young Thug, Rich the Kid, and SAINt JHN for a special OFFSET AND FRIENDS performance. This event will support the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) (Facebook)
- April 30 | 1pm PT/4pm ET: Norah Jones (Facebook)
- April 30 | 2pm PT/5pm ET: Stay at Home with Radiohead - a live show from the archives every Thursday (YouTube)
- May 1 | 1pm PT/4pm ET: The Front Bottoms (Twitch)
- May 1 | 4pm PT/7pm ET: Kenny Chesney to celebrate the launch of his album “Here and Now” with a livestream (Facebook)
