Saint Louis Zoo Nominated for Best Zoo Holiday Lights in US

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Saint Louis Zoo is looking to again crack the list of best Zoo Holiday Light Displays in the country, but they need your help.

The same zoo that has been named Best Overall Zoo in the U.S. back-to-back years, is again near the top of one of USA Today's 10 Best contests. This time it's for who has the best holiday lights display.

Video of U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo 2017

Voting ends on Monday, December 10 at 11 a.m. CT and you can vote once per day by clicking here.

The U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Zoo began on Nov. 24 and are open through Dec. 30.

Wild Lights is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26

Wednesday, Nov. 29-Sunday, Dec. 3

Wednesday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 10

Wednesday, Dec. 13-Saturday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 26-Saturday, Dec. 30

Ticket rates:

Monday-Thursday: $7/Zoo members; $8/non-members

Friday-Sunday: $9/Zoo members; $10/non-members

Children under age 2 receive free admission.

Wild Lights tickets can be purchased in advance at stlzoo.org/wildlights, or at the door on nights of the event starting at 5:30 p.m. Free parking is available on Zoo parking lots during event hours.