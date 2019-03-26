Saint Louis Zoo needs your votes to win 'Best Zoo'....Again!

The polls are open and again the Saint Louis Zoo is hoping to be named the "Best Zoo" in the nation.

It would be back-to-back wins if the local landmark can defeat the zoo's in San Diego, Forth Worth, Indianapolis and others. And as of Tuesday afternoon, Saint Louis was in first place!

Click here to vote

Last year, Saint Louis not only won for best overall zoo, but also won for "Best Zoo Exhibit" thanks to the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound.

You have until April 22 at 11 a.m. to vote and you can submit your votes once per day, per device. Meaning you could vote from a mobile device, an office desktop and a home computer—all on the same day.

Winners will be announced on Friday, May 3.