Saint Louis Zoo Announces 11 New-Born Calves

The delivery room at the Saint Louis Zoo has been busy over the last few months as 11 diffrent ungulates have been born since Nov. 20.

A post on the Zoo's Facebook page showed photos of the three Speke’s gazelles, two addaxes, a Soemmerring’s gazelle, a Grevy’s zebra, two lesser kudus and two lowland nyalas which were all born in November, December and January.

The Zoo says they are all healthy and bonding with their mothers behind the scenes at Red Rocks. The Zebra foal, Nova and her mom can be seen now in their habitat, weather permitting.

These important births were recommended by Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plans (SSP), which are responsible for maintaining genetically healthy populations of these ungulate species in North American zoos. Five of these SSPs are coordinated by Zoo staff.

The Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for Conservation in the Horn of Africa and Saharan Wildlife Recovery Center support conservation of unique species in Africa.