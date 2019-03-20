STLFC offers free admission for teachers at upcoming home games
If you're a teacher or administrator, just bring your school ID to the box office at World Wide Technology Soccer Park to get a ticket to the next 2 home games
St. Louis' local pro soccer team is showing some love to educators this season!
Saint Louis FC is offering one free ticket for all teachers and administrators to each of its next two home games, Sat. March 23 and Sat. March 30. To get your two free tickets (one for each game), just bring your school ID to the box office at World Wide Technology Soccer Park.
Teachers & administrators who show a valid school ID at our box office will receive a free ticket to our match on March 23rd & 30th. We hope this makes your spring break even better!
Both games are at 1 p.m., with the Tampa Bay Rowdies coming to town this weekend and the Charlotte Independence the following week.
And STLFC's rowdy group of supporters known as the St. Louligans have sweetened the deal for all teachers over 21-years-old. If you get to the game early you can stop by the Louligans' pre-game tailgate up to two-hours before kickoff for a free adult beverage.
