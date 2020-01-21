WATCH: Yadi Surprised Wainwright With Hilarious FaceTime During Press Conference

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were supposed to be signing autographs for Cardinals right next to each other on Monday at the annual Winter Warm-Up in downtown St. Louis. But Yadi was sitting there and Waino was nowhere to be found.

So the catcher FaceTimed his teammate of 14 seasons to find out where he was. Turns out, Wainwright was still talking to the media...

Yadi just interrupted Wainwright's media session to tell him he was late for his autograph signing!



Yadi on FaceTime: "Oh, you're with those guys." #STLCards #CardsWarmUp pic.twitter.com/Rthe1TVOzm — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) January 20, 2020

Don't worry, they eventually were together signing for tons of Cardinals fans:

