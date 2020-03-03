New St. Louis Beer To Be Released In Honor Of Cardinals Legend Stan Musial

ST. LOUIS (Y98) – Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) has partnered with the family of St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial to create "#6 Classic American Lager." The new beer, an American lager brewed with a recipe that predates Prohibition, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Stan The Man.

The St. Louis born beer makers collaborated with Musial’s family on the beer style, name and label design. #6 Classic American Lager gets its name from the number Stan Musial wore throughout his baseball career in St. Louis. Musial’s #6 was retired by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1963 – the same year he retired as a professional baseball player. The 24-time All Star was a first-ballot inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969.

#6 Classic American Lager will be available at Busch Stadium and nearby bars and restaurants, as well as in 4-packs of 16-oz. cans at grocery stores and beer retailers in the greater St. Louis bi-state area, beginning March 16.

It will be available through the 2020 baseball season.

© 2020 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved