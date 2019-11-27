Tips From Phenom Singer Kennedy Holmes For "Kids 4 Kids Talent Show" Entrants

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TODAY!!

If there's anyone that the kids competing at the Kids 4 Kids Talent Show can learn from – Kennedy Holmes has to be it!

The former competitor of "The Voice" knows a thing or two about talent shows and wanted to give some advice to the kids who will be putting on a show at the Kids 4 Kids Talent Show benefitting SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital happening on Dec. 8 at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University.

One way that everyone can help these kids is just to show up and cheer them on!