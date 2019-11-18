Disney Plus Was Just Hacked And Account Info Is Being Sold On The Dark Web

(Y98/AP) - Disney Plus is less than a week old and some accounts have already been compromised.

According to the business technology news website ZDNet, thousands of Disney Plus accounts are being sold on the dark web.

The prices of these hacked accounts range from $3 to $11.

Experts say you should use different passwords for your streaming services. You should also change the passwords periodically.

Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.

Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday.

Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.

Disney didn’t break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.

Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.

