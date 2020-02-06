CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: The Rolling Stones Coming To St. Louis This Summer

Tickets for the June 27 show go on sale next week.

February 6, 2020
ST. LOUIS (Y98) - The Rolling Stones are set to perform in St. Louis this year during their newly announced 2020 "No Filter Tour."

The English rock band, widely recognized as one of the greatest bands of all time, will play at The Dome at America's Center in downtown on June 27.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

The Stones held a North American tour in 2019, which was delayed when lead singer Mick Jagger underwent successful heart surgery.

