CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: The Rolling Stones Coming To St. Louis This Summer

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - The Rolling Stones are set to perform in St. Louis this year during their newly announced 2020 "No Filter Tour."

The English rock band, widely recognized as one of the greatest bands of all time, will play at The Dome at America's Center in downtown on June 27.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! ---- --



There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m

Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

The Stones held a North American tour in 2019, which was delayed when lead singer Mick Jagger underwent successful heart surgery.

