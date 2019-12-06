The Loop Trolley May Be Dead By The End of The Year

The report comes from our partner station, KMOX:

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOX) — The end of the line is coming this month for the Loop Trolley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the officials set a December 29th date for the trolley to end service.

However, it's still hopeful that it can be saved. Bi-State Development officials are currently debating taking over the service.

Metro President and CEO Taulby Roach told KMOX this week they're still weighing the pros and cons of taking over the trolley. He tells KMOX Metro doesn't have the money to save the trolley, but he wants to help because it would be "damaging for the region," if the Loop Trolley were to default on its federal grant.

Last month, the trolley sold only a thousand tickets, for just under $2,000 in revenue. Since it opened, the trolley has generated $32,000 in ticket sales, far short of the $400,000 boosters had projected.

The agency's board could discuss the matter next week.

