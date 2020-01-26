St. Louis Community Reacts To Tragic News Of Kobe, His Daughter's Deaths

Listen to our Mike Claiborne talking about Bryant's sure Hall of Fame career on the court and his successes off the court as an award-winning director, philanthropist and world icon. 

January 26, 2020
RADIO.COM Staff
Categories: 
Features

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - The St. Louis community and the world is reacting to the tragic death of one of the biggest names in sports, Kobe Bryant. 

Related: Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash: Follow All the Latest Updates Live
Related: Look: Kobe Bryant Coaches His Daughter's Basketball Team

Take a listen in the audio above to our Mike Claiborn talking about Bryant's sure Hall of Fame career on the court and his successes off the court as an award-winning director, philanthropist and world icon. 

St. Louis natives and current NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Brad Beal tweeted after the news that Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in southern California, Sunday morning.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and California native Jack Flaherty is well-known as a Kobe and Lakers fans has shared multiple posts on Twitter about Bryant. 

Mayor Lyda Krewson shared a story about Bryant, saying he "was a basketball legend who defined the sport with his athleticism and sportsmanship."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stated, "The heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter touches many of us. A reminder that we should live every day to the fullest."  

Former Mizzou Women's basektball star Sophie Cunningham retweeted a photo of her and Bryant together:

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also on board, Gianna Bryant. Five people have been reported dead including Bryant and his daughter.

They were on their way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

© 2020 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved 

Tags: 
Newsletter
Kobe Bryant
St. Louis
athletes
Flaherty
Beal
Tatum
Krewson