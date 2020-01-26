St. Louis Community Reacts To Tragic News Of Kobe, His Daughter's Deaths

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - The St. Louis community and the world is reacting to the tragic death of one of the biggest names in sports, Kobe Bryant.

Related: Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash: Follow All the Latest Updates Live

Related: Look: Kobe Bryant Coaches His Daughter's Basketball Team

Take a listen in the audio above to our Mike Claiborn talking about Bryant's sure Hall of Fame career on the court and his successes off the court as an award-winning director, philanthropist and world icon.

St. Louis natives and current NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Brad Beal tweeted after the news that Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in southern California, Sunday morning.

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true... I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

God, we ALL need you! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 26, 2020

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and California native Jack Flaherty is well-known as a Kobe and Lakers fans has shared multiple posts on Twitter about Bryant.

Mayor Lyda Krewson shared a story about Bryant, saying he "was a basketball legend who defined the sport with his athleticism and sportsmanship."

.@kobebryant was a basketball legend who defined the sport with his athleticism and sportsmanship.



Very sad to learn of his sudden death today, along with the others in this crash. A tragic reminder to make every day count.https://t.co/slO95wG65J — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) January 26, 2020

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stated, "The heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter touches many of us. A reminder that we should live every day to the fullest."

The heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter touches many of us. A reminder that we should live every day to the fullest. @FirstLadyTeresa and I pray for all of the victims’ families and friends, as we hold our loved ones a little tighter. https://t.co/wxWr8tdyoh — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 26, 2020

Former Mizzou Women's basektball star Sophie Cunningham retweeted a photo of her and Bryant together:

RIP Mamba.



“I love the feistiness you play with. That’s going to take you far.”



Prayers and hugs. https://t.co/VicFY0Uq11 — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) January 26, 2020

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also on board, Gianna Bryant. Five people have been reported dead including Bryant and his daughter.

They were on their way to a travel basketball game with his daughter, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

© 2020 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved