LOOK: Newest Trailer For Laila Anderson's Movie Just Released

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - The story of a little girl's fight for her life and love of a hockey team is less than a month away from being told in documentary film form. We got another look at Laila Anderson's battles, triumphs and special moments with her favorite hockey team with the release of a new trailer for "LAILA: The Next Season."

St. Louis Children's Hospital has partnered with the St. Louis Blues in creating a documentary about her unbelievable journey and has just released the second trailer for the film.

It will air on Fox Sports Midwest on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. before the Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

The documentary will go deeper into Laila’s breakthrough treatment and inspiring recovery, bringing to life how Laila’s courage became forever linked to the St. Louis Blues’ historic Stanley Cup victory.

The 11-year-old girl with a rare, life-threatening auto-immune disease not only beat her condition but was given the opportunity of a lifetime as she was the Blues' good luck charm last season.

