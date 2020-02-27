WORLD PREMIERE of Lady Gaga's New Single 'Stupid Love' Happening Tonight on Y98

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - Attention little monsters around the world, Lady Gaga is releasing her new single, “Stupid Love,” Thursday at 11PM CT exclusively on Radio.com stations.

The song is the very first glimpse at Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, due out later this year. The LP will be her first solo studio album since Joanne arrived in 2016. Since then Mother Monster has been more than busy, starring along with Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born, headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, picking up an Oscar, and taking over Las Vegas.

