Join The Recycle Revolution And Cut Your Waste In Half

I joined the RECYCLE REVOLUTION- and boy what a difference! We’ve easily cut our trash in half. The recently I’ve talked to a number of people about what you can and can’t donate and everybody has a different opinion. So what can and what can you not recycle? I did some homework and here’s what I found out here’s what you can donate at curbside…

Recycle clean bottles, cans, paper and cardboard. (Clean and dry containers, then put the cap back on before tossing in the bin.)

Keep food and liquid out of your recycling.

No loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables.

recycling rules vary, so please check your local program guidelines

And guess what- you might be pleasantly surprised to find out there are a number of items you can recycle at Goodwill like:

· Christmas lights (working or not) and other stray wires. Christmas lights (working or not) and other stray wires. We will recycle the copper inside the wires.

· Textile Recycling. Torn or stained apparel, linens, single shoes, gloves and socks were once considered garbage. Goodwill accepts ALL textile donations, in any condition (except wet or contaminated with hazardous materials) so they can be re-used or recycled into new products.

Plus goodwill is always happy to take your gently used clothing and household items. Donating to Goodwill keeps these items out of our landfills plus your generous contributions are being utilized to fuel and enhance the community.

We are pleased to accept almost everything including but not limited to: