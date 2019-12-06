City Museum Was Named One Of 'World's Coolest Places' By Time Magainze

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - Ranking among the likes of a roller coaster in Canada, a cave full of glowing worms in New Zealand and an ice hotel in Sweden is St. Louis' City Museum as one of the "World's Coolest Places 2019."

The list of 15 places was made by Time for Kids magazine, which highlights the popular downtown destination for kids and adults as "the world’s largest playground."

The list also got the attention of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. She tweeted, "Well deserved and we certainly agree! A magical place."

Time compiled the list based on several factors, including quality, originality, sustainability, and accessibility. It included "a Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore with a gourmet kids’ menu to America’s tallest sand dunes, which are perfect for sledding."

They had this to say about the City Museum:

City Museum is housed in a sprawling, 10-story, 600,000-square-foot former shoe warehouse. A school bus dangles from the building’s roof. The ultimate jungle gym extends from the windows. And that’s just where the magic begins. Inside City Museum are dark caves, crashing waters, and secret passageways—plus all the ramps, domes, tunnels, chutes, and slides a kid could want. Most of City Museum’s attractions are made of recycled materials. “City Museum is an evolving sculpture,” says general manager Rick Erwin. “It’s like the world’s largest playground.” —Rebecca Katzman

